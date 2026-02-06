3 students arrested after walkout at East Coweta High School

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Three students were arrested Friday after an unauthorized walkout and political demonstration at East Coweta High School, according to school officials.

The incident prompted the school to temporarily enter a “Code Yellow” status as administrators and school resource officers worked to regain control of the campus.

The superintendent called the students’ actions appalling.

In a message sent to parents, Principal Stephen Allen said 150 students left class around 10:30 a.m. to participate in a demonstration. Despite repeated instructions to return to class, many students initially refused and walked to the school stadium and surrounding areas.

Administrators activated the school’s Code Yellow protocol at about 11 a.m. as a precaution while staff located and escorted students back to the office.

“Many students returned to class afterward, but several refused to do so,” Allen wrote. “Several students displayed disruptive and defiant behavior and used vulgar language during this matter.”

School officials stressed that rumors circulating on social media about fights or violence were false.

“Contrary to social media rumors, no fights or other violent acts were observed,” Allen said.

Three students who refused to comply with directives were detained by law enforcement.

According to the student resource officers, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested. A 14-year-old was charged and released to their parents. Their identities were not released.

The school returned to normal “Code Green” operations around 12:15 p.m.

All students who participated in the walkout will face disciplinary consequences, according to the principal, which could include suspension and, in some cases, legal action.

The demonstration came one day after the school sent a warning to families about online rumors of a planned walkout. In earlier messages, administrators reminded students that leaving class during instructional time is not permitted and would be considered a disruption of the educational process.

“While East Coweta High School recognizes students’ rights to free expression, student walkouts during the instructional day are not permitted,” the letter stated. “Leaving campus and refusing to remain in class during instructional time creates safety concerns, disrupts instruction, and limits our ability to properly supervise students.”

School leaders encouraged students to express their views in ways that do not interfere with school operations, such as engaging in classroom discussions or participating in civic activities outside of school hours.

Officials said the school day ultimately continued as normal after order was restored.

Parents with questions were encouraged to contact the school directly.

Coweta Superintendent Evan Horton sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:

The principals at East Coweta and Northgate High Schools both sent letters to their parents and students on Thursday evening, following a week of rumors about possible student walkouts and political protests. I appreciate their repeated attempts to maintain safety and order in their schools. All of our principals and teachers bear that responsibility each and every day. They explained that our schools do not allow political demonstrations on our campuses, and that we also do not allow students to walk out of class under any circumstances, regardless of whether political beliefs are attached to that action or not. This isn’t about discriminating against students’ political viewpoints. Maintaining order during the school day and maintaining a proper focus on classroom learning is our duty as a school system. A school campus is not the proper place for political demonstrations for a number of reasons, including student safety, and including the fact that we are a non-political and non-partisan institution serving the entirety of our community. If our schools permit or facilitate one of these walkouts, or protests, or political demonstrations, on campus, then it only leads to calls for more. There is always another group who wants equal time or a second word, and there is a new issue every month or week. That is not what our schools, or the school day, is for. That is also unfair to the vast majority of our students who simply wish to attend class and go through their day. I appreciate the responsible reactions of students who returned to class when directed to do so. I was, frankly, appalled at the actions of some students today at East Coweta who ignored, or even openly defied, those requests and even damaged property. Students who did so will face appropriate disciplinary consequences and, in some cases are facing legal consequences as well. I am even more appalled by the irresponsible actions of outside political organizations or others who have increasingly, and repeatedly in recent weeks, urged students to politicize their campuses and act in such a manner. There are proper places and times in our community where people can express their heartfelt political beliefs and demonstrate peacefully and respectfully. What I saw in some cases today is not what our schools are for or about. I apologize to those students and teachers whose school day was ruined by this unfortunate disruption. — Superintendent Evan Horton

