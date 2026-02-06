Welfare check leads to discovery of mother, son in murder-suicide

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what authorities believe to be a murder-suicide after two people were found dead inside a home earlier this week.

Deputies conducted a welfare check at a home in the Old Ford Acres subdivision on Tuesday. When they arrived, deputies found two people dead inside the home.

Investigators identified the victims as a 58-year-old woman and her 36-year-old son. Authorities said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide.

The FCSO is actively working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths. Officials said there are no other suspects and no ongoing threat to the public.

Out of respect for the families involved, authorities are not releasing additional details at this time.

The sheriff’s office offered condolences to the loved ones affected by the tragedy and included resources for anyone who may be struggling.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or experiencing thoughts of self-harm, help is available. You can call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or visit 988lifeline.org for confidential support.

The investigation is ongoing.

