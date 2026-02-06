4th arrest made in DeKalb in burglary of NFL QB Shedeur Sanders’ home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the burglary of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ home.

The DKPD announced Friday that Carlos Morris, 20, was arrested following an extensive investigation involving multiple specialized units.

According to police, investigators found Morris inside an apartment in the 4600 block of Glenwood Road. On Feb. 5, SWAT officers executed a search warrant at the home and arrested him.

Morris was wanted by the Medina County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office in connection with the Nov. 16, 2025, burglary at Sanders’ home. He is now being held at the DeKalb County Jail on burglary warrants out of Ohio.

Police say this is the fourth arrest made in DeKalb County tied to the case. Three other suspects were previously arrested in November and December 2025.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office identified three suspects who were arrested in metro Atlanta as: Jarvet Myrick, arrested Nov. 26; DeAndre Jackson, arrested Dec. 16; and Maurice Xavier Taylor, arrested Dec. 29.

During the search of the apartment, investigators recovered multiple guns, including two weapons classified as machine guns. Officers also found 16 ounces of promethazine and a half pound of marijuana.

Inside the apartment, police also discovered a dog that appeared to be neglected. DeKalb County Animal Control was contacted to assist.

Five additional people who were present at the apartment are now facing charges.

Demarcus Anderson, 27 - Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal cruelty

Jermiah Anderson, 19 – Obstruction (Misdemeanor)

Charneicia Carter, 28 – Probation violation out of Douglas County (Misdemeanor)

Jaquez Horne, 20 – Possession of a machine gun, Possession of a firearm under 1st Offender status, Additional warrants out of DeKalb and Fulton Counties

Joshua Peterson, 21 – Obstruction (Misdemeanor)

All of the suspects were booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

