WSB-TV celebrates Black History Month with back-to-back special presentations Sunday

ATLANTA — From the start of the Civil Rights Movement to making Atlanta a modern hub of Black excellence, WSB-TV Channel 2 proudly presents Celebrating Black History Month & Legacies in The Making, Sunday, February 22nd, starting at 7:00 p.m.

These back-to-back specials are hosted by Channel 2 anchors Lori Wilson and Fred Blankenship from the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta.

In these two powerful programs, Georgians will experience the pivotal moments in history and get an in-depth look at iconic leaders who shaped the fight for equality. Viewers will also be introduced to a new generation of leaders who continue to define Atlanta and inspire the nation.

“We invite you and your family to join us as we honor the leaders who helped pave the way here in Atlanta,” said WSB-TV President Marian Pittman. “And just as importantly, we turn our focus forward to the next generation of trailblazers who are shaping not only Atlanta’s future, but the future of a nation still striving toward Dr. King’s vision of the beloved community.”

WHO: Channel 2’s Lori Wilson & Fred Blankenship

WHAT: Celebrating Black History Month at 7:00 p.m.

Legacies in the Making at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: WSB-TV| Channel 2 and WSB Now

FEATURING:

