Bird flu in Georgia: Poultry operations in quarantine around farm where commercial case was detected

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia officials have confirmed a first-ever case of the bird flu in a commercial poultry operation in the state.

State officials quarantined poultry operations for miles around the farm where inspectors identified it. The suspension means all poultry exhibits, shows and sales in Georgia are on hold until further notice.

Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray spoke to Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper about the state’s efforts to prevent the disease from spreading.

“It’s important that we address it quickly, eliminate it fast,” Harper said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gray went inside the emergency command center that the AG commissioner set up to lead response to the bird flu case.

Poultry is a $30 billion industry in Georgia.

“I can confirm that our poultry products in this state are 100% safe and secure. We have rigorous testing mechanism in place, both from the farm and the processing facilities,” Harper said.

TRENDING STORIES:

That testing is how this bird flu case was identified in Elbert County. Now the state’s goal is to prevent the spread. Officials have even closed roads into the area .

All commercial poultry operations with a 6.2 mile radius have been placed under quarantine and will undergo extra surveillance testing for at least two weeks.

That 6-mile zone contains dozens of commercial poultry operations. It’s the heart of the Georgia’s poultry industry.

“The quicker we can address it, the quicker we can ensure there’s no further spread in any other commercial operation or poultry period in that part of the state,” Harper told Gray.

Bird flu has been identified four times in backyard chickens in Georgia. Commercial flocks in 35 other states have reported bird flu since the nationwide outbreak began in 2022.

“We can also state with confidence and surety that no Infected poultry ever made it into the supply chain,” Harper said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group