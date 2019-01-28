ATLANTA - Only Channel 2 Action News was there as undercover agents cracked down on counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise.
Federal agents told Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant the raid should send a strong message to criminals looking to cash in.
“It’s Super Bowl week, and while it’s a major event for fans, it’s also a major event for criminals,” said Bryan Cox with ICE Homeland Security Investigations.
Within seconds, agents found what they were looking for inside a College Park discount mall.
Merchandise was being sold that was not officially licensed.
