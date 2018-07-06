Beryl officially a category 1 hurricane

ATLANTA -
What was a tropical storm has just become the first hurricane of the seasons.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking Hurricane Beryl and the areas it will impact, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said Beryl officially became a hurricane just before 5 a.m. Friday.
#Beryl is officially our FIRST hurricane of the season! While there could be impacts in the Lesser Antilles, no impacts are forecast to the U.S. I'll show you the new track NEXT #gawx pic.twitter.com/JsY4qfWeKw— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) July 6, 2018
It is not currently expected to impact the United States.
