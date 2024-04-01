Witnesses describe chase, crash that shut down I-75 leaving 2 dead

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Witnesses in Calhoun remember seeing a reckless driver running from police moments before a deadly crash on Interstate 75.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was at the RaceTrac in Calhoun where the chase began. It all started Monday morning after investigators were attempting to pull over a truck at the gas station.

“I thought if he gets on the freeway, he’s gone,” said witness John Howell. " And, I guess that’s what he did.”

According to police, investigators were attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a white pickup truck that may have been stolen.

During the chase, the Silverado side-swiped a Calhoun police car, causing the suspect to lose control of the truck hitting a guardrail and another SUV.

The suspect was ejected and died on the scene. The driver of the SUV had to be life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital.

“When he pulled out of here, he wasn’t worried about anyone,” said Howell.

The initial crash ultimately caused another crash after two drivers attempted to avoid the first one. One of the drivers in that crash was also killed.

Traffic along I-75 in Calhoun remained impacted for the majority of the Monday morning commute.

Georgia State Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

