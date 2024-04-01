TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Major crash shuts down I-75 NB near Bartow-Gordon line

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 75 northbound have been shut down after a crash Monday morning near the Bartow County-Gordon County line.
NewsChopper 2 is flying over the scene where the crash occurred at mile marker 304 by the Ga. 140 and Folsom Road exit.
🚨RED ALERT 7:00a Adairsville: I-75/nb shut down before Hwy 140 (Exit 306). Crash. Use Hwy 41. #ATLtraffic @wsbradio #SkyCopter @wsbtv #CaptnCam pic.twitter.com/0GVO7iN4yX— Mark McKay 🚁 ☀️ (@mckayWSB) April 1, 2024
As of 7 a.m., all northbound lanes are shut down. Video from NewsChopper 2 shows that traffic on the southbound side is also impacted by the investigation.
It’s unclear how long it will take to clear the crash and reopen the lanes. Triple Team Traffic says to Hwy 41 as an alternate.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Georgia State Patrol, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and Gordon County Sheriff’s Office for more information.
