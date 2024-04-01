Damaging wind gusts, hail possible with scattered severe storms Tuesday

The first day of April will be mostly cloudy and breezy, but the risk for severe weather returns this week.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a cold front moves in late Tuesday into early Wednesday with a risk for scattered severe storms.

The threats include damaging wind gusts and hail. A brief spin-up tornado is possible.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the system and when it will move into north Georgia, on Channel 2 Action News.

Here is what to know.

Staying very warm today with highs in the low 80s; mainly dry Monday

On Tuesday, highest severe weather risk over NW GA level 2 out of 5 risk; level 1 risk over the rest of north Georgia

Storms move into NW GA Tuesday and spread across metro Atlanta late Tuesday evening/early Wednesday morning

Turning much cooler later this week with lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s

