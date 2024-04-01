Man shot and killed at Easter gathering in Meriwether County, police say

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was on the scene of a homicide in a town in Meriwether County.

Woodbury Police confirmed a person was shot and killed around 9 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Officers were called out to the 10000 block of Millarden Road, which is the location of a liquor store.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a young man who had been shot in the chest.

Police said the shooting happened at a gathering that police believe was “Easter-related.” There were a couple hundred people at the scene, according to police.

The victim died at the hospital.

At this time, no one is in custody and police have not said what led to the shooting.

The GBI is assisting the Woodbury Police on the investigation.

