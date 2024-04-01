Woman dies after being hit by car in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian over the weekend.

On Friday at 8:30 p.m., Atlanta police said they were called out to the area of N. Highland Ave. NE & John Lewis Freedom Pkwy about a person hit by a car.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 34-year-old woman who had been hit by a car.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Investigators are working to gather details on the accident.

