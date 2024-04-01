Driver rams into gate at FBI Atlanta office in Chamblee

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a driver rammed into the front gate at its Atlanta offices.
The crash happened just after 12 p.m. at the offices off Flowers Road in Chamblee. A photo shared by a Channel 2 Action News viewer shows the car and the damaged gate.
A bureau spokesperson confirmed that DeKalb police arrested the man, but had no further information at this time. The man’s name has not been released.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb police.
This is a developing story. Watch Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m. for the latest.
