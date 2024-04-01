Some travelers are in fear after an uptick of car thefts at Hartsfield-Jackson airport

ATLANTA — Police tell Channel 2 Action News they are investigating a number of car thefts at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Channel 2′s investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln was at the airport where some drivers say they are scared that if they drop off their car not knowing if it’ll be there when they come back from their trip.

A lot of drivers say they would rather pay to Uber to the airport than to park in lots out of fear their car will be stolen.

This has been an increasing problem for several years now. But, drivers say things are at a boiling point when it comes to just how many cars are getting stolen weekly.

Lincoln spoke with a Cartersville man who said last month he parked his Dodge TRX truck at the airport.

“I’m missing a $100,000 truck,” Corey Sanford said.

He says he suspects these thefts are directly tied to an inside car theft ring.

Lincoln walks us through the alarming data she got detailing just how many cars have been reported stolen, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

