    By: Justin Wilfon

    BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - It was a story that shocked metro Atlanta.

    Courtney Dubois, 20, was found dismembered in a Bartow County landfill.

    But now four months later, friends and family of the West Virginia woman fear she’s already been forgotten.

    “She was a loving, amazing person. Everyone I speak to who knew her said she had a heart of gold,” family advocate Brandi Adcox said.

