BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - It was a story that shocked metro Atlanta.
Courtney Dubois, 20, was found dismembered in a Bartow County landfill.
[READ MORE: GBI identifies remains found in landfill as missing West Virginia woman]
But now four months later, friends and family of the West Virginia woman fear she’s already been forgotten.
“She was a loving, amazing person. Everyone I speak to who knew her said she had a heart of gold,” family advocate Brandi Adcox said.
The new step she's taking to pressure authorities to keep investigating the case, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
