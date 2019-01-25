Emergency repair work on major interstate to continue into weekend

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Traffic was backed up Friday as Georgia Department of Transportation workers race to repair a bridge on Interstate 75 in Bartow County.
Crews are pouring concrete, but they won’t wrap up until next week.
The repair work is happening over Allatoona Dam Road in Cartersville. Part of the approach slab started to erode over time.
The traffic jam stretched back for miles, so many were looking for a way around it.
Garrett Dickey is from Ontario, Canada. He and Jane Rose -- and their dog, Sonny -- were trying to get to Dade City, Florida, but they ran into the traffic jam that stetched back toward Tennesee.
"This is terrible," Rose said.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot was able to help Dickey and Rose get around the traffic.
"We’re going to be a little late, I’d say. God bless you. Thank you very much," Dickey said.
GDOT hopes to have it all repaired and back open by Monday morning.
