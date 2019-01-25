  • Temps 20 degrees colder today; Icy roads reported

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Folks across metro Atlanta woke up Friday to temperatures about 20 degrees colder than they did on Thursday.

    According to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton, it was 33 degrees at 4:30 a.m. in Atlanta.

    Because of the colder temperatures, Triple Team Traffic is getting several reports of icy roads.

    If you're driving this morning, please be careful!

    We’ll have the latest updated weekend forecast on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories