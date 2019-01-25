ATLANTA - Folks across metro Atlanta woke up Friday to temperatures about 20 degrees colder than they did on Thursday.
According to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton, it was 33 degrees at 4:30 a.m. in Atlanta.
It is 20 degrees colder in Atlanta than it was 24 hours ago. This morning it is 33 at 4:30am, yesterday it was 53. Bundle up this morning. You will need your coat today...all day! I have your temperature forecast now through 7am on Ch2 WSB-TV pic.twitter.com/jLjMzk9mdt— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) January 25, 2019
Because of the colder temperatures, Triple Team Traffic is getting several reports of icy roads.
If you're driving this morning, please be careful!
Many ICY SPOTS reported this morning. Please drive with caution:— WSB Radio (@wsbradio) January 25, 2019
-End of 400/sb exit ramp to Abernathy
-75/nb north of Brookwood
-Hwy 41/sb at Cedarcrest (Cobb)
-East West Connector & Hicks Rd (Cobb)
-Veterans Memorial Hwy & Oakdale Rd (Cobb)#ATLtraffic
We’ll have the latest updated weekend forecast on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
