Bartow County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of longtime correctional officer

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of a deputy.

Lt. Andrea Crutchfield, 47, of White, Georgia, died at home on Saturday.

A statement from the sheriff’s office said Crutchfield was a devoted wife, mother, and friend.

She worked with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office for more than 22 years.

She served as a correctional officer and earned the rank of lieutenant in 2020.

