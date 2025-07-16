Bartow County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of longtime correctional officer

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of a deputy.
Lt. Andrea Crutchfield, 47, of White, Georgia, died at home on Saturday.
A statement from the sheriff’s office said Crutchfield was a devoted wife, mother, and friend.
She worked with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office for more than 22 years.
She served as a correctional officer and earned the rank of lieutenant in 2020.
