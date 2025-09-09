Anheuser-Busch investing $9.2M in Cartersville brewery

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Anheuser-Busch announced a $9.2 million investment in its Cartersville brewery to upgrade brewing equipment and increase production of Michelob ULTRA.

This investment is part of Anheuser-Busch’s Brewing Futures initiative, which aims to invest over $300 million in U.S. facilities to support manufacturing jobs and economic growth.

“Our latest investment in Cartersville enables us to produce more of our iconic brands like Michelob ULTRA,” said Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. “Consistently investing in our people, breweries, and communities allows us to drive local economic growth where we live and work while providing more American-made products to our customers and consumers.”

The company says Michelob ULTRA is the fastest-growing beer brand in the U.S.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia State Representative Matthew Gambill commented, “Anheuser-Busch’s latest investment in its Cartersville Brewery underscores its ongoing dedication to boost the economic vitality of our local community and Georgia overall.”

Anheuser-Busch opened its Cartersville Brewery in 1993 and has invested over $230 million in the facility since 2020. The brewery produces 48 different products that are shipped to 32 U.S. states.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group