$4.5 billion data center proposed for Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Atlas Development, LLC, the company behind a $17 billion data center proposed for development in Coweta County, filed plans for another multibillion-dollar data center, this time in Bartow County.

While Project Sail is planned for development by Atlas in Coweta for $17 billion, the newly proposed Project Springbank will be $4.5 billion.

According to planning documents submitted to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ Regional Planning office show the scope of the project is about half the size of the one in Coweta County.

The Project Springbank development proposal says the facility would be made up of six buildings over a total of 2.27 million square feet and will use closed-loop technology to reduce its water and sewer demands.

For comparison of size, the Project Sail proposal is for 13 378,000 square-foot buildings.

The Bartow County project would be completed by December 2031 if approved, according to the recently filed plans.

In terms of impacts to the area, the project proposal says its potential economic impact for the county was not yet determined.

However, the $17 billion Project Sail is estimated to have an economic impact of $163 million per year, the most recent updates to the projects say.

The previous estimated tax revenue for Project Sail, if it moves forward and is completed, was $1,593,585,386.

