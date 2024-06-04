23-year-old man drowns at Georgia lake days after sister’s high school graduation

BARTOW COUNTY, GA. — A 23-year-old man drowned at Lake Allatoona last week, just days after celebrating his sister’s high school graduation.

The incident happened on May 30 around 4:15 p.m. at Cooper’s Day Use Area.

Witnesses said the victim, later identified as Alonso Feliciano Alvarado Tojin, went under while swimming and didn’t resurface.

Game Wardens began to search for Tojin with side scan sonar and called in Bartow County firefighters and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rangers.

Tojin’s body was found in 10 feet of water around 6 p.m.

Tojin’s sister, Beatrice Tojin, said the family is from Guatemala and they would like to bury him in his home country.

“He was a person full of dreams, but unfortunately God took him away and wanted him by his side,” Tojin wrote. “I hope God touches the heart of each of you to help us fulfill my brother’s last wish, may God multiply them, Thank you very much!️”

According to her social media profile, Beatrice Tojin just graduated from Cartersville High School on May 25.

