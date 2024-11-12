Apalachee School Shooting: State wants info from Amazon, gun ranges tied to mass shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The State of Georgia issued four new subpoenas in the case against accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray and his father Colin Gray.

One subpoena is directed at Amazon and three others at shooting ranges on property owned by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Representatives from Amazon and the shooting ranges where ordered to appear at the Barrow County Superior Court on September 20 to present evidence requested by the State.

The State requested all customer information, payment information, account information, and purchase history for the Amazon.com account belonging to Coley Gray.

The other subpoenas for Big Lazer Creek Shooting Range, Wilson Shoals Shooting Range, and Clybel Shooting Range required all records of Colin Gray or Colt Gray accessing their shooting ranges between Jan. 1, 2024 and Sept. 4, 2024, including sign-in sheets, copies of license information, payment information, and surveillance footage.

