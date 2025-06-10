Special meeting called to address funding of Barrow Co. school resource officers

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Barrow County Commissioners called a special meeting Monday night to discuss a plan to change the way school resource officers (SROs) are funded.

Commissioners explained to the crowd that the county has split the cost of deputies in schools with the board of education since 1997. By 2017, the number of SROs in schools rose to 12, and both agencies agreed to pay 50/50 to fund the program.

Last fall, Barrow County School System said it increased the number of SROs from 12 to 16 due to population. In September, the Board of Education announced plans to raise that number to 24 after the deadly mass shooting at Apalachee High School.

However, in November, county commissioners said voters decided to exempt senior citizens of a certain age and income from paying school taxes.

Because of that, some commissioners argue they cannot help the board pay for the SRO program.

“I have a fiscal responsibility to you guys as tax payers, okay?” Commissioner Kenny Shook told the crowd.

Commission Chairman Pat Graham told people at the meeting, “Senior citizens that are exempt must be ensured they aren’t paying any school expenses through their county property tax bill.”

Commissioner Alex Ward and Joe Goodman argued deputies’ work extends beyond the campus.

“I feel we, ultimately, should be a partner with the school system,” said Goodman.

The board said the current budget proposal they are considering honors a 2017 agreement to help pay for 12 SROs.

Commission spokesperson Brian Stewart said expect that to change to zero at a later date, “to ensure the citizens of Barrow County are not backdoor taxed on a school system function.”

Commission Chairman Graham said the Board of Education has enough money saved up to pay for the cost of all 24 SROs. “We know that they can do it, and we know that they will,” said Graham.

Last Tuesday, Barrow County School System staff presented a budget plan to the Board of Education, and agreed the board does have enough funds to pay for the SRO program. Staff did not recommend using savings to pay for the SROs because it is a recurring cost. Instead, staff recommends the board raise property taxes to pay for it.

The Board of Education has public hearings on June 12 and June 23 before a final vote on the budget June 24.

County Commissioners vote on their budget June 24.

Their public comment hearing happened Monday evening.

Five people signed up to speak. One of them was Apalachee High School teacher Charity Lee.

“This year? This year some of you are questioning whether the county should fund SROs after an officer saved lives in our school? You’re asking if it’s worth it? Could you be more callous?” Lee told commissioners.

She said she does not buy the senior tax exemption excuse.

“Our SROs are not school employees. They are fully sworn deputies, many with SWAT training who serve our campuses and the broader community,” said Lee.

Barrow United members carried signs into the commissioner meeting that urged leaders to change their plan.

“Return to the table with the Board of Education immediately, and recommit to a sustainable joint investment,” Layla Renee Contreras told commissioners.

