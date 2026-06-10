Judge sets tentative trial date for accused Apalachee High shooter Colt Gray

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — New court documents show that the trial for the teen accused of shooting and killing two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School nearly two years ago could start in October.

The court filed a scheduling order showing the trial for Colt Gray could start on October 12. Attorneys expect it to last about two and a half weeks.

Colt Gray is accused of killing two teachers and two students at Apalachee High School on Sept. 4, 2024.

Judge Nicholas Primm had previously ruled that he would move Gray’s trial out of Barrow County.

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Gray faces 55 charges, including cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, felony murder, and malice murder.

Christian Angulo, Mason Schermerhorn, Cristina Irimie, and Coach Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall lost their lives in the shooting.

Gray’s father, Colin Gray, was tried in February of this year. On March 3, a jury found him guilty of 27 charges, including murder.

Primm has set the father’s sentencing hearing for July 28 and July 29.

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