Apalachee shooting trial: Barrow deputy who interviewed Colt, Colin Gray takes stand

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The trial of Colin Gray, father of suspected Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray, began its eighth day in court with a deputy on the stand.

As previously reported, Colin Gray is charged with 29 crimes, including second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, and involuntary manslaughter. He’s accused of giving Colt Gray the gun used in the shooting that claimed four lives and injured nine others.

Barrow County Sheriff’s Office deputy Jason Smith testified about how he interviewed Colin and Colt Gray after the shooting.

Channel 2 Action News will have updates from the Barrow County courthouse, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Smith told the court that Colin Gray knew his son had shown violence and mental health issues, and still allowed him to have access to guns.

“Ultimately, he admitted Colt was allowed to keep the gun in his room, leaned in the corner,” Smith said in court.

Jurors were shown a video of Smith’s interview of the Grays.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

Students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, both 14, and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and 53-year-old Cristina Irimie were killed in the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting. Nine others were injured.

Colt Gray faces 55 charges, including malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and cruelty to children.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group