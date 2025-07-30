Families receive safety update before students return to Barrow County schools

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Apalachee High School families received the last safety update before students returned for a new school year.

Barrow County School System staff gave the Board of Education an update on new measures Tuesday evening.

“We want the best for our students, especially after the year that they’ve had,” said Victoria Cadavid.

Two students and two teachers died at the beginning of last school year when deputies say a student started shooting on campus.

Since then, the district added weapon detectors in schools, plans for student I.D. badges, more deputies on campus and staff that specialize in mental health services. However, legally, more must be done.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In wake of the mass shooting, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill into law in April. It requires schools to speed up the process of sharing student records. Districts have 10 days to share records regarding academics, attendance, disciple, felony and psych evaluations. If not, the student could have to learn remotely.

“It does mean more for the staff we already have, but we think it’s important work to get done,” said Director of Data, Assessment, and Accountability Jennie Persinger.

Also in accordance with the law, staff told the board the county has a new mobile panic alert system. It’s also launching a crisis app called StopIt in September. That allows students and staff who see threats to send in tips online that are monitored 24/7.

STOPit app

The district is also creating a map program that can communicate with first responders.

Centegix (Barrow County School District)

“We’re feeling really good about some of those initiatives,” said Director of Communications Nicole Valles.

Those working on the upgrades hope changes bring some positivity to campus.

“Hopefully, it will help carry and encourage us through the start of the school year,” said Valles.

Some are still nervous.

“After what happened, there’s obviously going to be a lot of anxiety,” said Cadavid.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group