Families prepare to voice concerns about Apalachee High School reopening plan

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Concerns are rising about returning to class next week at Apalachee High School.

A shooting there on Sept. 4 left four dead and nine hospitalized.

“My family members were inside that building,” said Layla Renee Contreras.

She organized a petition to delay the reopening process.

“I really hope we can,” said Contreras.

Channel 2 Action News Reporter Courtney Francisco informed families last Friday that the district would begin the process of reopening on the week of Sept. 23.

That day, the district is offering an open house to welcome families back.

Tuesday, students will start half days that end at 12:40 p.m. The district plans to revert to a full-time schedule after fall break.

Critics prefer more security changes before returning to the school.

“We’re asking for, at least, clear bags,” said Contreras.

Her petition also calls for metal detectors and public input before returning.

Her little sister, Sasha, said, “Personally, I am ready, but I know that my peers and my friends, it is traumatic. Some of them are not ready. Some of them are ready but are disappointed at the fact that nothing has changed.”

The Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith and Board of Education Superintendent Dallas LeDuff did not respond to efforts to discuss the concerns.

The pair sent a letter to families Friday acknowledging they are received many questions about security. It says they are working on long term updates.

They referred to the district website’s list of security measures in place. Staff have panic buttons on badges, doors lock digitally, and troopers will be on campus to add to school resource officer patrols.

President of Georgia Association of Educators Lisa Morgan said the district should be prepared for more people calling off work.

She said teachers need to prepare to talk to the AHS Principal about concerns with compliance.

“This entire situation is not something we can say, ‘This is going to work for everyone.” I think our focus needs to be on helping everyone find that path to healing,” said Morgan.

She expressed concern last week about staff and students returning to ground zero.

The district said then it will keep certain hallways closed.

This week, the district said some students will have to attend classes at a building on Star St. about 10 minutes from campus.

“I think it’s very disconnecting,” said Contreras.

Her supporters think the public should have had more of a say before returning.

“It’s way too soon for our family members to return to be inside that building,” said Contreras.

She is signing up to speak at the school board’s first public meeting since the shooting. That is scheduled for Oct. 1 at 6:00 pm.

People who want to speak must fill out a form and send it to the Superintendent’s office no later than noon Sept. 26.

