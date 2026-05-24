Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, commissioners make new deal with school board for SROs

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Board of Commissioners and Board of Education reached a new agreement for security services for the school district.

According to the county government, the new contract updates the previous agreement from 2017 which provided 12 school resource officers from the sheriff’s office.

Going forward, the county government said the new deal expands coverage to 25 SROs and more clearly outlines each of the three parties’ responsibilities.

“Funding the Sheriff’s Office has always been one of the top priorities for the Board of Commissioners, and contrary to rumors and other reports, funding for the SRO program was, is and will continue to be included in the Sheriff’s Office budget,” Brian Stewart, Barrow County Public Information Officer, said in a statement. “The Board of Commissioners remains committed to funding public safety through Fire, Emergency Medical Services, 911, and the Sheriff’s Office, and recognizes that school safety goes beyond just SROs.”

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