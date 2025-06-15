Barrow County man missing since Thursday

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to help them locate a missing man.

Jonathan Daniel Covington, 55, was last seen on Thursday. He lives on Justin Drive in Winder.

He is five feet, 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 215 lbs., and has brown hair.

Deputies do not know what he was last seen wearing or where he may be traveling.

If you see him, you are urged to call Investigator Harmon with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-307-3080, extension 3083.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group