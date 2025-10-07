Barrow Co. Animal shelter nears capacity, urges public to adopt pets

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Animal Shelter is nearing capacity with over 280 dogs and cats onsite, prompting officials to ask the public for help in reducing the overcrowding.

As of Sept. 30, the shelter also had an additional 120 animals in foster care and offsite adoption locations. The shelter is urging community members to volunteer, foster, or adopt animals to help manage the situation.

“During this critical time, we are in need of anyone willing to volunteer to care for the animals, foster them to free up valuable space at the shelter, or – most importantly – adopt them to give them a long, happy and successful life,” said Jackie Fryman, Barrow County Animal Control Director.

The Barrow County Animal Shelter is located at 616 Barrow Park Court in Winder. Information on volunteering, fostering, and adopting can be found on the Barrow County website under ‘Animal Control.’

“Barrow County residents have always shown the deepest levels of compassion for our most vulnerable citizens, and we appreciate everyone who volunteers at our shelter, fosters our animals or adopts them into their forever homes,” Fryman added.

