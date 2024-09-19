Apalachee school shooting: Accused shooter says DFCS records have relevant information for his case

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Lawyers for Colt Gray, the accused gunman in the Apalachee school shooting, want his records from the Department of Family and Children Services.

Colt Gray, 14, brought an AR platform-style weapon into the Barrow County school earlier this month and opened fire, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Four people lost their lives: math teachers 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall and 53-year-old Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn.

Gray’s attorneys argue that “there is relevant evidence obtainable only through these records,” and are willing to waive any confidentiality to obtain them.

RELATED STORIES:

If the judge finds the records are relevant, Gray’s lawyers say they should be released, but kept under seal.

Gray has been charged with four counts of felony murder. His father, Colin Gray, is charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and cruelty to children, for providing his son with the gun he allegedly used in the shooting.

Because Colt Gray is a minor, he will not face the death penalty. Instead, he faces a possible sentence of life in prison. Colin Gray’s charges could carry a 180-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say they will present their cases against Colt Gray and Colin Gray before a grand jury in October.

RELATED NEWS:

‘This is our future’: Children march at state capitol, demand tougher gun laws

©2024 Cox Media Group