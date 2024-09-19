Apalachee High School shooting sparks bipartisan gun safety talks at state Capitol

ATLANTA — Democrat and Republican lawmakers are collaborating on new legislation to address the recent shootings at Apalachee High School, but that collaboration only goes so far.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot learned that some Democrats are pushing for some significant changes including red flag laws and universal background checks.

Republicans have indicated they are open to some new gun safety storage laws and laws holding parents accountable for their children’s criminal actions, but so far, only Democrats are advocating for broader reforms.

During Thursday’s State Senate Gun Storage Safety Study Committee meeting, a woman was escorted out by a state trooper after she disrupted the proceedings.

In a twist of fate, the committee is chaired by Decatur Democratic state Sen. Emmanuel Jones, an appointment made by Republican Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones long before the Apalachee High School tragedy.

Sen. Jones expressed the need to discuss safe gun storage and hinted at the possibility of discussing more comprehensive measures.

“I’ve already expanded it because there are some issues that we’re talking about in this committee that are critical,” Jones said.

The committee is considering installing biometric gun safes in Georgia schools to give school resource officers quicker access to heavier weapons.

Though other Democrats want to discuss red flag laws and universal background checks, Jones aims to focus on legislation that can pass in a Republican-controlled legislature.

“Which is why I’m delighted that the lieutenant governor empowered this bipartisan safe storage committee so that all members can embrace this very basic and important issues that we need to address,” Jones said.

Republican House Speaker Jon Burns, in an exclusive interview Wednesday, said he would support new bills on gun storage safety, holding parents accountable for their children’s criminal acts, and mental health measures.

However, this might be as far as he is willing to go.

“Number one is the safety of our students. There’s no doubt about that. That’s the number one priority, but we’re also very mindful of the rights of Georgians to legally arm a firearm and protect themselves and their family,” Burns said.

Last session, the House passed a version of tax incentives for those purchasing gun storage safety devices, but it failed in the Senate.

Lawmakers are expected to renew these efforts in the next session.

