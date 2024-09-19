Weapon found at Banneker High School in Fulton County; lockdown lifted

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A high school in Fulton County went into lockdown on Thursday after a weapon was found on campus.
Fulton County Schools officials say Banneker High School went into a hard lockdown after a weapon was found.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
They say that the weapon has since been secured and the school is no longer under lockdown.
Officials have not commented on what kind of weapon they found.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Julie Chrisley has been ordered to appear in prison uniform at next week’s resentencing
- Former UGA player, Super Bowl champion accused of assaulting 82-year-old at Planet Fitness
- Serial rape suspect drugged his victims, posted videos of them on pornography website
All students and staff are safe.
It’s unclear if the weapon was brought in by a student or if any charges will be filed.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group