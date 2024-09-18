Georgia’s House Speaker to address school violence in next General Assembly session

ATLANTA — Georgia’s House Speaker is outlining plans to fight school violence in the upcoming legislative session, with a clear focus on gun safety storage.
Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke with both Republicans and Democrats at the State Capitol about their proposed changes. The move comes after the deadly mass shooting at Apalachee High School.
Despite differing opinions, there is mutual agreement on the need for gun safety storage legislation. House Speaker Jon Burns said he plans to push this measure hard.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Gap between Donald Trump, Kamala Harris narrowing in Georgia, new AJC poll shows
- MALL MAKEOVER: Macy’s at Gwinnett Place Mall purchased by the county for $16.5 million
- Family says owners of metro Atlanta funeral home that burned down disappeared with their money
Key points include evaluating new security systems and technology to detect weapons before they enter schools, expanding mental health services for students, providing tax incentives for safe gun storage devices, increasing penalties for those making terroristic threats, and implementing laws to hold parents accountable for their children’s criminal actions.
The other issues Democrats say the legislature still needs to address, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group