Apalachee High School names new head football coach

WINDER, Ga. — Apalachee High School has named its new head football coach.

The school will welcome Kevin Saunders starting with the 2025-2026 school year.

The Board of Education approved the hire during their March 25 work session.

Saunders has a proven history of helping foster football programs with an overall head coach record of 191-113-2.

He won a 2011 State Championship, has made multiple State Playoff appearances, and has been recognized as Coach of the Year several times.

As head coach of Gilmer High School, Saunders turned their 0-31 record into a 4-6 record during his first year.

“This position means so much to me. I am so proud to be the coach at Apalachee. People tell me this is a tough job, but I believe this is a great opportunity to succeed. Excellence is a practice not a prize,” Saunders said. “What drew me to Apalachee is the community, the school’s commitment to student-athletes, and the opportunity to work with a talented group of young players. I’m looking forward to getting to know the players and their families, and to helping the team reach its full potential. Together, we will work to create a football program that everyone can be proud of.”

Saunders takes over for Coach Mike Hancock, who resigned to focus on his mental health and wellbeing seven months after his defense coordinator, Ricky Aspinwall, was one of four victims killed during the September shooting rampage at the school.

