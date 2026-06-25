Man killed in south Georgia plane crash

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — The FAA is investigating a deadly plane crash in south Georgia on Wednesday night.

The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office says where they were called to a report of a plane crash on Hwy. 144 in the Tyson community.

They identified the victim as Tony Zorn, of Lyons, Georgia.

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Tattnall County Coroner Herb Brown previously confirmed to WJCL there was only one person was on the plane.

A witness told WJCL that the crash happened near a pond.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

Details on what led up to the crash have not been released.

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