Massive prison smuggling operation using drones, some looked like ‘small airport’

Federal prosecutors described it as the largest smuggling ring arrest in U.S. history for using drones to get contraband into prisons.

One of the prisons targeted was the U.S. federal penitentiary in southeast Atlanta.

Drone deliveries so frequent at prisons that it looked like a “small airport,” LIVE on Channel 2 at 6:00 p.m.

The indictment stated that garbage bags full of cell phones, cigarettes and drugs were found by prison staff on the other side of the fence multiple times.

But the conspiracy allegedly stretched from Georgia all the way up to Virginia and down to Mississippi.

FBI agents and local police surrounded multiple homes across metro Atlanta and Macon, taking suspects in the drone smuggling ring into custody. They said 38 alleged drone deliveries were made to federal prisons in Georgia and seven other states.

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