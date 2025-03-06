Apalachee High School head football coach resigns to focus on his mental health

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly seven months ago to the day after two students and two teachers were murdered at Apalachee High School, head football coach Mike Hancock who was the Tigers head football coach at the time recently decided to focus on his mental health and wellbeing, he tells Channel 2 Action News sports reporter Alison Mastrangelo.

“You know, we were taught fake it until you make it, and I was doing a pretty good job of that and then and I realized I did not have to do that anymore,” he said.

Months after the tragic school shooting at Apalachee High School, head Coach Mike Hancock realized he was not okay.

“I do not know that you cannot think about it, obviously, because there is so many reminders when we go to school and our kids have t-shirts, Appalachee Strong, or ‘Eat with Coach A’ saying and different things,” Hancock said. “And we are constantly reminded, but a lot of times it is good memories.

Coming out of winter break — Coach Hancock did not have his normal football schedule of practices and games to keep himself occupied.

“There was a week that I stayed home from school. For two days I did not tell my wife that I did not go to work,” he said.

Life had slowed down — giving himself time to reflect and look inwards.

“I am a sarcastic guy, I am a jokester, I am a happy positive person, and it was... It was disingenuous when people would ask, or it was half-hearted and it was just — I just did not feel that joy,” Hancock said.

Through his faith and help from his pastor, he decided to see a counselor. As he started his healing journey he realized — he needed to step away from football— a decision he did not take lightly because he has been coaching for nearly 30 years.

“I just needed to take that step saying, ‘Okay, what is that next step for me? Is getting that help, listening to somebody, talking to somebody, being open with my wife about my struggles? And just I think showing my own kids and our football players, it is okay to be vulnerable and that was big for me,’” Hancock said.

“Hopefully, if I can help one person and get the help that they need, then it was all worth it for me,” he said.

Hancock says he is at peace not coaching next year, but told Channel 2 Action News that does not mean he will hang up his whistle forever. He is just not coaching now as he takes care of the most important thing — his mental and physical health.

