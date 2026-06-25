Search underway for missing 11-year-old boy on autism spectrum

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who is on the autism spectrum.

King Alsobrook was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, walking out of his home along Aberdeen Dr. NW.

LIVE updates from the neighborhood, NOW on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

Police said he left his cell phone at home and only had a bookbag with him.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

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