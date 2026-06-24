Georgia pastor killed while fixing church roof. Now, 30 years later, an arrest has been made

JEFF COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly three decades after a Georgia pastor was gunned down while repairing the roof of his church, investigators have made an arrest in the case.

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The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that Zachary B. Harper, 47, of Hazlehurst, faces felony murder and malice murder charges in connection with the 1996 death of 54-year-old James Hand.

According to the GBI, Hand was serving as pastor of the Full Gospel Church of Snipesville on June 1, 1996, when he was killed.

Jeff Davis County deputies found Hand’s body on the roof of the church. Investigators determined the pastor had been repairing the roof when he was shot multiple times and died.

The unusual and tragic circumstances surrounding the killing left investigators searching for answers for decades.

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Shortly after Hand’s body was discovered, the sheriff’s office requested assistance from the GBI. Over the next 30 years, GBI agents and Jeff Davis County investigators continued working the case, pursuing leads and seeking answers in Hand’s death.

Authorities said more information developed during the investigation ultimately led to Harper being charged in connection with the murder.

Harper is currently incarcerated at Jenkins Correctional Facility. Georgia Department of Corrections records show that Harper was already serving a life sentence for another murder.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Once complete, the case file will be turned over to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103 . Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the GBI tip line.

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