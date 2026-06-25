Douglas County teacher accused of having sex with 6 students, expected to turn herself in

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A former Douglas County teacher accused of having sex with students is expected to turn herself in.

As we reported during Channel 2 Action News at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Maris Nichols was indicted by a grand jury on 27 counts.

We’re at the jail as we wait for Nichols to turn herself in, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

She had until midnight to turn herself in.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore has been at the jail all night and so far has not seen Nichols walk in.

That doesn’t mean she’s not there, but we won’t know for sure until she is finished being booked and processed at the jail.

RELATED STORIES:

The indictment alleges Nichols said she had sex with six Alexander High School students, and the encounters happened in a classroom closet and off campus in a student’s truck.

Some of the lewd acts involving a minor were recorded.

We also learned Nichols’ father works for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors said Nichols broke her curfew 38 times while she was on house arrest.

A first court appearance is scheduled for Nichols on Thursday morning.

©2026 Cox Media Group