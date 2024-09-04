Annual conference helps train school officials for incidents like shooting at Apalachee High

ATLANTA — In response to the tragic shootings at Apalachee High School, Gov. Brian Kemp has promptly directed crucial state resources to Barrow County.

The GBI, Department of Public Safety and GEMA have been moved to the high school to assist and coordinate the emergency response efforts.

“I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state,” Kemp said in a statement.

Chris Stallings, Director of Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security, emphasized the importance of early recognition and detection of potential issues.

During a discussion with Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods just months ago, Stallings spoke about the annual school safety conference they host.

The event provides an opportunity for school resource officers and state officials to prepare for worst-case scenarios.

“Look for those signs. Let’s get far ahead, looking into indicators. We don’t need to wait for a reason to respond if we can prevent a situation from occurring,” Stallings said.

Woods added that while proactive measures are vital, it’s equally important to be ready to respond when the unthinkable happens.

“You have to be proactive, and so hopefully, how do we prevent something from happening, but should something take place, we’ve got to be ready for that scenario as well,” Woods said.

During an unrelated meeting Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Department of Justice will help in any way they can.

“We are still gathering information, but the FBI and the ATF are on the scene working with state, local, and federal partners. I’m devastated for the families who have been affected by this tragedy. The Justice Department stands ready to provide any resources and support that the Winder community needs in the days ahead,” Garland said.

Currently, the identity and motive of the shooter are unknown.

