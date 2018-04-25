0 Ball Ground leaders want local control over part of state highway

Story Highlights The City of Ball Ground wants to whittle away at the hundreds of 18-wheelers that roll through their small downtown daily.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Leaders in one Cherokee County town want local control over part of a state highway.

The City of Ball Ground wants to whittle away at the hundreds of 18-wheelers that roll through their small downtown daily.

What was once known as Gilmer Ferry Road was converted into State Route 372 by the Georgia Department of Transportation in the 1970's. Big trucks have been rolling through ever since, causing traffic headaches for many.

First time visitors to downtown Ball Ground are often shocked when they hear how many trucks go through the city.

TRENDING STORIES:

"1,000 a day? That would probably deter me from spending much time here," said visitor Bill Lindstorm.

1,000 is the number of semis, dump trucks, and chicken haulers that roll right down the main drag, the place where all the locally owned restaurants do business.

The shops and restaurants all sit on both sides of Gilmer Ferry Road which is also known as State Highway 372.

The city would like to regain authority over this section of roadway, designate it as a city street, and limit truck traffic.

The Georgia Department of Transportation had plans to build a bypass back in 2010, but a construction date has now been pushed all the way to 2040.

"The truckers need their own route. It's easy for them, and if you're sitting out here enjoying a hamburger from the Burger Bus, do you want to smell those chickens? Probably not," said real estate agent, Cherie Martin.

Business owners told Channel 2 Action News they would never want a bypass around town.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.