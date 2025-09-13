Bad Bunny reveals reason he skipped US in tour

Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny has decided not to include the mainland U.S. in his concert tour due to fears of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids at concert venues.

In an interview with i-D Magazine, Bad Bunny expressed his concerns about potential ICE operations disrupting his concerts, which led to his decision to exclude the U.S. from his tour.

Bad Bunny has been openly critical of ICE operations, particularly under the administration of President Donald Trump.

The musician began his concert tour with a two-month residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny mentioned that fans from the U.S. could travel to Puerto Rico to attend his shows.

Later this fall, Bad Bunny’s tour will continue internationally, with stops planned in Latin America, Europe and Australia.

