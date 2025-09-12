Inmates on work release accused of using time to commit more crimes in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County inmate, Lavan Hickman, is accused of committing additional crimes while on work release, including a burglary at the North Gwinnett Co-op on August 19.

Hickman, who was serving time for previous burglary convictions, allegedly used his work release privileges to break into the Buford Thrift Store and steal cash intended for families in need.

Surveillance footage captured the incident, which occurred at 6:30 in the morning.

“You didn’t steal from us, you stole from the people we serve. And that’s the part that hurts my heart,” said Kim Phillips, Executive Director of the North Gwinnett Co-op.

The case of Hickman is not isolated. Just last month, another inmate, Gilbert Lee Burch, was accused of committing crimes while on work release and failing to return to the correctional facility.

Burch allegedly ransacked a home on Harbins Road in July before being apprehended by Hall County deputies on August 13.

A Gwinnett County spokesperson explained that work-release inmates are only supervised while inside the correctional facility and are trusted to return after their work shifts. This has raised concerns among those affected by the crimes.

“To me, I think there’s some rules that have been broken, some protocol and procedures that have not been followed,” said an anonymous victim.

The incidents involving Hickman and Burch have prompted questions about the effectiveness and oversight of the work release program in Gwinnett County.

As investigations continue, the community remains concerned about the potential risks posed by unsupervised inmates.

