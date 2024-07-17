Back to school supplies giveaway happening today in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Families in Cobb County can pick up some classroom essentials before school starts next month.

Amerigroup Georgia is giving away free school supplies on Wednesday during its annual Back-to-School Bash.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Riverside Epicenter in Austell, Georgia. Not only will school supplies be handed out, but kids can also participate in rock climbing, bowling and arcade games for little to no cost.

“By equipping families with essential resources and support, we are preparing them for a successful school year ahead. This foundation not only boosts kids’ self-confidence but contributes to healthier, happier lives by reinforcing the crucial link between education and overall health,” said Maria Henriquez, Director of Marketing, Amerigroup Georgia.

The supplies are on a first-come, first-service basis.

Meanwhile, WSB-TV is gearing up for our annual Stuff the Bus campaign to collect school supplies with our partners at the Children’s Restoration Network.

You can donate the approved school supplies at eight locations around metro Atlanta on July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

