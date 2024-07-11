Back to school bash giving away backpacks, offering free exams in Cobb today

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s almost time for students in Cobb County to head back to school. A community event on Thursday will help students get what they need for the school year.

The Back to School Bash will be form 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pearson Middle School. The event is sponsored by the Atlanta Braves, Chick-fil-A, Cobb Schools Foundation and a mix of nonprofits involved throughout the county.

At the event, students who live in the Fair Oaks community can receive backpacks filled with school supplies. The event will also offer dental and vision exams, student physicals, vaccinations and other healthcare information.

Families can receive free meals while supplies last. For families with younger children, the organizers will also hand out diapers.

“Although it is being hosted at Pearson, the community event will benefit Fair Oaks and the surrounding communities including Osborne High School, Pearson Middle School, Belmont Elementary School, Fair Oaks Elementary School, and Green Acres Elementary School,” the district said.

