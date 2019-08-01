Today is a MASSIVE Back 2 School morning -- Thousands of students return to class

ATLANTA - Today is the first day of school for students in more than a dozen local districts.
SPECIAL SECTION: Back 2 School
The districts going Back 2 School today are: Cobb, Forsyth, Henry, Paulding, Cherokee, Newton, Barrow, Greene, Gordon, Chattooga, Morgan, Walton, Floyd Lamar, City of Decatur, City of Marietta, City of Carrollton (pre-K only)
FULL LIST: Metro Atlanta Back 2 School Start Dates
