Authorities investigating 2nd reported drowning in 24 hours on Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County firefighters responded to a reported drowning on Lake Lanier Saturday night.
Witnesses said the victim was on a personal watercraft and was trying to pull it onto a boat ramp at Shoal Creek Park when the watercraft overturned.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden at the scene, where numerous first responders are at the park.
First responders from multiple jurisdictions are assisting with the search. pic.twitter.com/8e9VbxtBYe— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 26, 2019
Multiple agencies are investigating.
On Saturday morning, police recovered the body of a man near his boat dock off Pine Forest Road.
We're working to learn more about the victim, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
A family member discovered the body of 61-year-old Michael Thompson in the water about midnight, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Emergency crew also responded to three near-drowning incidents at pools Saturday.
A 13-year-old boy was able to rescue his best friend after he went under at a pool party in Hall County.
A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Habersham County Saturday evening. Officials said he may have been underwater as long as 10 minutes.
A 9-year-old boy was pulled out of a pool in North Hall County Saturday afternoon and was revived by a bystander who performed CPR, authorities said.
To keep swimmers and boaters safe, Hall County deputies are cautioning lakegoers to wear thier life jackets and not swim alone.
“Don’t swim alone and be careful about overestimating your swimming ability, said Sgt. Stephen Wilbanks. “Many people have drowned trying to swim to an island or the other side of a cove, only to discover that it was too far for their abilities.”
