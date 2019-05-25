AMAZING: 13-year-old hero saves best friend from drowning at pool party

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A 13-year-old boy was able rescue his best friend from drowning at a pool party Saturday.
The boys were at a birthday party in Gainesville when friends noticed Nick Williams had gone underwater. His best friend, Kaleb Reeves, was able to pull Williams from the bottom of the pool and onto the pool deck, where parents gave him CPR.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden talked to Reeves outside Scottish Rite Hospital, where Williams is now recovering.
"We were just having fun jumping in the water and some of my friends on the balcony were saying that Nick was under the water drowning," Reeves said.
